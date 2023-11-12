Bank of Montreal Can Makes New Investment in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 59,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Frontier Communications Parent

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.93 per share, with a total value of $2,839,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 38,912,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,621,102.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 774,122 shares of company stock valued at $12,118,485. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Frontier Communications Parent Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.99. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $30.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Frontier Communications Parent Profile

(Free Report)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

