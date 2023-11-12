Bank of Montreal Can Makes New Investment in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in POWI. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Power Integrations by 17.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 383,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,387,000 after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Power Integrations by 50.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 50.0% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter worth $270,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on POWI shares. Northland Securities cut shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Power Integrations Price Performance

POWI opened at $73.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 65.26 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.02. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.90 and a 12-month high of $99.60.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.86%.

Insider Activity at Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $182,860.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,323 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,071.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $81,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 106,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,665,513.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $182,860.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,071.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,118,582 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

