Bank of Montreal Can Makes New Investment in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 50,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 157,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 43,291 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Wendy’s by 29.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 18,653 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,599,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 2,905,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $58,983,050.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,827,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,889,297.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEN stock opened at $18.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.29. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $18.19 and a 52-week high of $23.90.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $561.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.24 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 51.44% and a net margin of 9.13%. Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.38%.

WEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.37.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

