Bank of Montreal Can Purchases New Position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 18,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $1,809,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 6.7% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $741,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXY opened at $61.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.31 and a 200 day moving average of $64.73. The company has a market capitalization of $220.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.05 and a beta of 0.05. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a 52 week low of $61.20 and a 52 week high of $73.19.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

