Bank of Montreal Can Purchases New Position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 55,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Outset Medical in the second quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 38.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 16.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Outset Medical in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 286.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ OM opened at $3.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.41. The company has a market capitalization of $184.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $30.55.

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 88.10% and a negative net margin of 133.19%. Research analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

OM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Outset Medical from $29.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Outset Medical from $26.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Friday, October 13th. CL King initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Outset Medical from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

