Bank of Montreal Can Purchases New Shares in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 136,704 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Interface by 228.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Interface during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interface during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interface during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Interface during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Interface from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

NASDAQ TILE opened at $9.35 on Friday. Interface, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $12.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.93. The firm has a market cap of $543.30 million, a PE ratio of 935.00 and a beta of 1.87.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Interface had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles and vinyl sheet under the Interface brand; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

