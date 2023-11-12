Bank of Montreal Can Purchases Shares of 4,426 Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $221.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.88 and a twelve month high of $269.50.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.28) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $269.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.26 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.70) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $272.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.33.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

