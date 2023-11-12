Bank of Montreal Can Takes $1.15 Million Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Saia by 27.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,241,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 6.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 36,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 49.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

Saia Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $395.92 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.02 and a twelve month high of $443.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.08. Saia had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current year.

SAIA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Saia from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Saia from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Saia from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $412.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.12.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

