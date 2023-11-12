Bank of Montreal Can Takes $1.16 Million Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 2.8% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in EnerSys by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in EnerSys by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys stock opened at $85.59 on Friday. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $71.15 and a 52 week high of $113.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.37.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. EnerSys had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that EnerSys will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.44%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of EnerSys from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair cut shares of EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

