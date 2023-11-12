Bank of Montreal Can Takes $1.16 Million Position in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 30,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi raised its position in shares of Hibbett by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hibbett by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Hibbett by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hibbett by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 38,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Hibbett by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hibbett Price Performance

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $47.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $586.79 million, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.94. Hibbett, Inc. has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $75.38.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.17. Hibbett had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The firm had revenue of $374.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hibbett, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hibbett from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Hibbett from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hibbett from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

Hibbett Profile

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

