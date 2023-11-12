Bank of Montreal Can Takes $1.19 Million Position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 81,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UAE. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 3,500.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of UAE stock opened at $14.77 on Friday. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $16.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.64.

About iShares MSCI UAE ETF

The iShares MSCI UAE ETF (UAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap UAE companies. UAE was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

