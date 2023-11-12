Bank of Montreal Can Takes $1.22 Million Position in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 55,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HGER. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $662,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 35,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter.

Get Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF alerts:

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $19.37 and a 12 month high of $23.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.25.

About Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF

The Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF (HGER) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Quantix Inflation index. The fund tracks an index designed to provide broad exposure to inflation-sensitive commodities, selected and weighted based on fundamental and technical factors. The objective of the fund is to hedge inflation HGER was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Harbor.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.