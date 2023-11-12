Bank of Montreal Can Takes $1.25 Million Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 37,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block during the first quarter worth $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in H&R Block by 68.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in H&R Block by 149.8% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in H&R Block by 149.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRB has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at H&R Block

In other H&R Block news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $316,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,028.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 91,192 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $3,465,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 812,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,861,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $316,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,028.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

H&R Block Price Performance

HRB stock opened at $44.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 0.80. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $45.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.29.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.08. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 244.61% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $183.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

H&R Block Profile

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.