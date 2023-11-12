Bank of Montreal Can Takes Position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 22,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 10,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $157,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 46.0% in the first quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 21,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 40.8% in the second quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the period.

Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVSD opened at $48.76 on Friday. Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $46.01 and a 52 week high of $53.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.81 and its 200 day moving average is $50.41.

About Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF

The Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (AVSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside of the US. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSD was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

