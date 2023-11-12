Bank of Montreal Can Takes Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ITT by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of ITT by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of ITT by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of ITT by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of ITT by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT Price Performance

ITT opened at $102.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.30. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.82 and a 1 year high of $103.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.41.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 22.14%.

ITT announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the conglomerate to buy up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ITT shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on ITT from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com lowered ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ITT from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ITT from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ITT from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at ITT

In related news, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of ITT stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $1,012,095.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

