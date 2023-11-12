Bank of Montreal Can Takes Position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVEE. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $277,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NV5 Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $92.19 on Friday. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.30 and a 52 week high of $154.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $222.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.00 million. On average, analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVEE shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of NV5 Global from $136.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NV5 Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.67.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

