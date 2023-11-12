Bank of Montreal Can Takes Position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 114,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMD. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the second quarter worth $594,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Viemed Healthcare by 160.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 18,741 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Viemed Healthcare by 59.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 23,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Viemed Healthcare by 36,980.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 55,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMD opened at $7.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average is $8.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.82 million, a PE ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.47. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.01.

Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare ( NASDAQ:VMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.31 million during the quarter. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 8.97%.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

