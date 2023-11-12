BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,880 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCAT. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the third quarter worth $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the second quarter worth $46,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the first quarter worth $79,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 57.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the first quarter worth $165,000. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.84. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $15.61.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

In other BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 15,011 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $206,401.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,107,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,730,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 332,629 shares of company stock valued at $4,684,893 over the last 90 days.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Profile

