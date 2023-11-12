BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Position Boosted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 175,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,097 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TCPC. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,076,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,935,000 after acquiring an additional 338,456 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,117,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,251,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000.

BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Up 2.3 %

TCPC opened at $11.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.31. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 29.53 and a current ratio of 29.53. The firm has a market cap of $654.53 million, a P/E ratio of 188.83 and a beta of 1.42.

BlackRock TCP Capital Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock TCP Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is 2,266.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

