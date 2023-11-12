Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BMBL. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bumble from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HSBC began coverage on Bumble in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.30 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bumble from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Bumble from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.46.

Shares of Bumble stock opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.31. Bumble has a 52 week low of $12.29 and a 52 week high of $27.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -20.65 and a beta of 1.86.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $275.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.00 million. Bumble had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 8.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bumble will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 43.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,106,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,032,000 after buying an additional 2,747,104 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 305.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,745,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,147,000 after buying an additional 1,315,091 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth approximately $24,821,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 453.0% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,508,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,481,000 after buying an additional 1,235,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 14.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,196,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,798,000 after buying an additional 1,134,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

