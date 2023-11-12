Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CABA. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $14.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cabaletta Bio presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.90.

Cabaletta Bio Stock Performance

CABA stock opened at $17.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $711.80 million, a PE ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 2.50. Cabaletta Bio has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $19.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average is $13.25.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. Research analysts predict that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $193,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $351,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $487,850. Insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabaletta Bio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CABA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the second quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 239.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 81.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 120.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 12,379 shares during the last quarter.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

