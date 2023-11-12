Cantor Fitzgerald Trims Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Target Price to $3.00

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Porch Group Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Porch Group

Shares of PRCH opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $102.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.02. Porch Group has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $3.99.

In other news, CEO Matt Ehrlichman acquired 138,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.81 per share, with a total value of $112,343.76. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,832,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,584,572.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,364,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,651. Corporate insiders own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Porch Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelity National Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,772,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 77,094 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Porch Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Porch Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 78.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, mortgage companies and loan officers, and title companies; consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

