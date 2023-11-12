Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,549,000. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE CDAY opened at $65.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2,182.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.52. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.62 and a 12-month high of $79.66.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,084 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $467,898.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at $16,195,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,781,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $467,898.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,195,526.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,277 shares of company stock worth $2,191,338 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.94.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

