Chase Investment Counsel Corp Acquires 2,495 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,411 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 5.7% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 157.0% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 39.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Argus increased their price objective on Microsoft from $371.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.34.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $369.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $219.35 and a 52-week high of $370.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $332.31 and a 200 day moving average of $329.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.