Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stock Position Boosted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,975 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. FMR LLC grew its position in Chewy by 133,340.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,760,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,792,000 after buying an additional 1,758,762 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,711,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,887,000 after acquiring an additional 952,703 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Chewy by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,969,000 after acquiring an additional 856,909 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,149,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,960,000 after acquiring an additional 338,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Chewy by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,287,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,492,000 after acquiring an additional 321,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chewy

In related news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $208,355.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 215,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group raised shares of Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.32.

Chewy Stock Performance

CHWY stock opened at $19.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.47 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.69. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $52.88.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 19.61%.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

Featured Stories

