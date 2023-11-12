Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DDOG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $118.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised Datadog from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Datadog from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Datadog from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.17.

Datadog Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of DDOG opened at $103.65 on Wednesday. Datadog has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $118.02. The company has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -863.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 219.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.52 and a 200 day moving average of $93.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 18,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $1,800,067.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,784 shares in the company, valued at $30,586,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Amit Agarwal sold 124,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $11,178,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 269,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,263,061.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 18,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $1,800,067.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,586,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,026,905 shares of company stock worth $95,478,660 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 167.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 493.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its position in shares of Datadog by 381.0% during the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

