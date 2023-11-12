David Spector Sells 15,000 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total value of $1,072,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,556,217.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

David Spector also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 2nd, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $987,300.00.

On Wednesday, September 20th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $1,038,450.00.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $71.97 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.00 and a 1 year high of $82.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $400.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.96 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 15.88%. PennyMac Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 28.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 3.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 59.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,250,000. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush upped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.29.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

