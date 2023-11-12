Douglas Richard Rippel Sells 12,371 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Stock

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 12,371 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total transaction of $1,353,139.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,049,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,716,951.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Douglas Richard Rippel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 6th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 17,128 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $1,875,344.72.

On Thursday, November 2nd, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 10,647 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.24, for a total transaction of $1,163,078.28.

On Monday, October 30th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 48,943 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $5,313,741.51.

On Friday, October 27th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 37,569 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.07, for a total transaction of $4,022,512.83.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 19,882 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $2,034,127.42.

On Monday, October 23rd, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 13,724 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $1,405,474.84.

On Friday, October 20th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 28,800 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $2,949,408.00.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 27,952 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $2,935,239.52.

On Monday, October 16th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 34,499 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total value of $3,518,553.01.

On Friday, October 13th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 5,729 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $579,946.67.

FirstCash Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS opened at $109.17 on Friday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $111.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.77.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $786.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FCFS shares. TD Cowen started coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstCash

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in FirstCash by 18.0% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in FirstCash by 25.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in FirstCash by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in FirstCash by 74.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FirstCash by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

