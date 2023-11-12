Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Doximity from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Doximity from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $36.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Doximity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Get Doximity alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DOCS

Doximity Price Performance

NASDAQ DOCS opened at $23.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.04. Doximity has a 12 month low of $19.71 and a 12 month high of $40.12.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Doximity had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $113.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Doximity will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Doximity

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOCS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 96.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,688,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235,837 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 81.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,575 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Doximity by 291.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,388,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,107,000 after buying an additional 3,268,078 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Doximity by 559.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,682,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,751,000 after buying an additional 2,276,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Doximity by 83.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,176,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,055,000 after buying an additional 1,444,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

About Doximity

(Get Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.