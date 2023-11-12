e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ELF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 9,189 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ELF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.42.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.39, for a total transaction of $5,420,138.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,478,300.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.39, for a total value of $5,420,138.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,792 shares in the company, valued at $34,478,300.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tiffany F. Daniele sold 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $174,279.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,440.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,741 shares of company stock valued at $13,483,075 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

ELF opened at $95.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.85. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.