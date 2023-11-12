Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Stock Holdings Increased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETX. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 153,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 67,292 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 89,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 46,371 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth $786,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 19,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 371,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after buying an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter.

ETX opened at $16.82 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $19.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average is $17.36.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.0583 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

