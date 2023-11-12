Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Senior Officer Bradley Martin Sells 1,000 Shares

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Bradley Martin sold 1,000 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,237.66, for a total value of C$1,237,660.00.

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

Fairfax Financial stock opened at C$1,242.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1,146.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1,058.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market cap of C$30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.87. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$709.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$1,271.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,400.00 to C$1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,700.00 to C$1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,500.00 to C$1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$980.00 to C$1,020.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,400.00 to C$1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fairfax Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1,511.67.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

