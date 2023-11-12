Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Position Lessened by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,121 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 221.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 297.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 38.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $242,000.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FCOM opened at $41.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $768.55 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.89. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $42.82.

About Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

