Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report) by 22.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,014 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,646,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,841,000 after purchasing an additional 118,638 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,062,000 after acquiring an additional 32,173 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 853,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,645,000 after acquiring an additional 55,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 5.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 756,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,832,000 after acquiring an additional 38,121 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 404,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134 shares during the period. 46.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FLGT. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet cut Fulgent Genetics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fulgent Genetics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Fulgent Genetics Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FLGT opened at $26.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.01 million, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.57. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $44.09.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fulgent Genetics news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 1,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $32,697.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 912,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,675,194.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,798 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $60,916.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,651,865.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hanlin Gao sold 1,041 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total value of $32,697.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 912,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,675,194.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,279 shares of company stock worth $542,598. 31.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fulgent Genetics

(Free Report)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and next generation sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, cardiovascular genetics, reproductive health, and neurodegenerative genetics, as well as pharmacogenetic tests.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.