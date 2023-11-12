HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,573 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

In other HealthEquity news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 1,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $76,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,017.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HealthEquity news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 1,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $76,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,017.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 46,818 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $3,512,754.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,055,744.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,144 shares of company stock valued at $4,622,991 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Barrington Research lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HQY

HealthEquity Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $68.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 459.93, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.77. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.86 and a 12-month high of $76.62.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.89 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity Profile

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.