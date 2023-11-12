Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 88.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 61.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 22.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HSIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.13.

Henry Schein Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $64.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $89.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.41.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

