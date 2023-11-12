Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,826 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 103.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,077,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,266,000 after buying an additional 12,247,765 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hostess Brands by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,997,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,790,000 after acquiring an additional 96,984 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hostess Brands by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,173,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,234,000 after acquiring an additional 49,810 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,004,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,147,000 after purchasing an additional 55,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,108,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,345 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TWNK opened at $33.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.79 and a 200-day moving average of $27.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.59 and a 52 week high of $33.74.

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $352.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

TWNK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Stephens downgraded Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hostess Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.58.

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

