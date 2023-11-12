Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 14.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $104.51 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.51 and a twelve month high of $113.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.11.

Insider Activity at Huron Consulting Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total value of $196,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,331 shares in the company, valued at $7,508,680.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total value of $196,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,331 shares in the company, valued at $7,508,680.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total value of $30,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,119 shares in the company, valued at $5,916,514.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,400 shares of company stock worth $1,040,975. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HURN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

