Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Free Report) by 70.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,693 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRF. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,404,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,061,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,793,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 80.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 112,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 57.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 52,175 shares during the last quarter.
Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.89. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $22.49 and a 1-year high of $25.00.
Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Announces Dividend
About Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF
The Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (EPRF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of U.S.-listed, investment grade, fixed-rate preferred issues, with a modified equal weighting. EPRF was launched on May 24, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.
