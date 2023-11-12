Insider Buying: Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Director Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) Director Hans-Peter Manner acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $1,139,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 66,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,279.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Barnes Group Stock Up 3.6 %

B opened at $24.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.37. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 51.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.23. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.79 and a 1 year high of $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Barnes Group by 275.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on B. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

