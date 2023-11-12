Insider Buying: BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Major Shareholder Buys 83,148 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 83,148 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $1,208,971.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,381,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,480,365.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 42,033 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.44 per share, for a total transaction of $606,956.52.

On Monday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 125,213 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,734,200.05.

On Thursday, October 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 15,011 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $206,401.25.

On Monday, October 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 67,224 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $928,363.44.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of BCAT stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $15.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.84.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.1275 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,792,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,023 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 10.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,426,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,596,000 after acquiring an additional 130,415 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,076,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,418,000 after acquiring an additional 20,733 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 7.0% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 790,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,056,000 after acquiring an additional 51,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 589,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,642,000 after acquiring an additional 17,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

