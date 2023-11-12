Insider Buying: BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Major Shareholder Buys 83,148 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 83,148 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $1,208,971.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,381,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,480,365.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 42,033 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.44 per share, for a total transaction of $606,956.52.
- On Monday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 125,213 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,734,200.05.
- On Thursday, October 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 15,011 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $206,401.25.
- On Monday, October 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 67,224 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $928,363.44.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of BCAT stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $15.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.84.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,792,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,023 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 10.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,426,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,596,000 after acquiring an additional 130,415 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,076,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,418,000 after acquiring an additional 20,733 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 7.0% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 790,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,056,000 after acquiring an additional 51,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 589,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,642,000 after acquiring an additional 17,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.63% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile
