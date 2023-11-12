Insider Selling: Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) EVP Sells 6,353 Shares of Stock

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) EVP Robert M. Klein sold 6,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total transaction of $710,583.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

NYSE WMS opened at $113.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.26. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.02 and a 52-week high of $134.94.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 9.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on WMS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $114.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $131.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Drainage Systems

Institutional Trading of Advanced Drainage Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 420.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 8,940.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.