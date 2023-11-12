Insider Selling: Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) VP Sells 3,771 Shares of Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $665,996.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,713.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $177.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.96. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.83 and a 52 week high of $189.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 56.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BR. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

