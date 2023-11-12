Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 40.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 958.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 31,521 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter.

PSL stock opened at $81.84 on Friday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $78.66 and a twelve month high of $89.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.12. The stock has a market cap of $77.75 million, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.2272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

