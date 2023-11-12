Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,010 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PIE. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 725,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,440,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 470,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after purchasing an additional 27,570 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 346,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 796.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 286,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 254,140 shares during the period.

Shares of PIE stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $20.62. The company has a market capitalization of $124.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.2886 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

