Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,435 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the second quarter worth $25,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 38.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the first quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 1,879.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:IVR opened at $7.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $366.37 million, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.28. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $15.56.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.16%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -380.95%.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

