Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL) Position Lifted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQWL. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $240,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 29.4% during the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 58,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

EQWL stock opened at $79.53 on Friday. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.29 and a fifty-two week high of $84.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.02. The stock has a market cap of $280.74 million, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.98.

About Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

