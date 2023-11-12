Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSCC. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 7,136 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,252,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 69.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 38.2% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

PSCC stock opened at $33.49 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $32.80 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The firm has a market cap of $78.70 million, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.61.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.1452 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

