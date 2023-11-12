Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,352 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 848.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.26.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $31.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.93. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $617.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.21 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 4.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 131.65%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

