iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 29.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWC opened at $94.74 on Friday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.70 and a fifty-two week high of $122.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

